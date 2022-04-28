Asst. Professors’ recruitment exam question paper leak case: Karnatak University Registrar arrested

April 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The question paper leak scam concerning the recruitment exam for appointment of Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges seems to have run deeper, with the arrest of Dharwad’s Karnatak University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. H. Nagaraj.

Prof. Nagaraj, who is also a senior faculty of Geography Department of the University, was arrested by Bengaluru’s Malleswaram Police on Wednesday. His arrest comes just a couple of days after a guest faculty of the University of Mysore R. Sowmya, a Post-Doctoral Fellow and a resident of Mysuru, was arrested by the Police. Prof. Nagaraj is being questioned by the Police in connection with the question paper leak of Geography exam.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducted the exam, had entrusted the responsibility of setting the question paper for Geography Exam to Prof. Nagaraj. Later, Prof. Nagaraj had asked R. Sowmya, who was his understudy, to prepare a list of questions, which she did. As Sowmya thus got to know of the questions, she shared them with some of her friends via WhatsApp on her cell phone, when the question paper leak came to light.

In the meantime, it is learnt that Malleswaram Police, who are investigating the question paper leak case, have taken a male faculty member of the Geography Department of Mysuru-based KSOU into custody for questioning. The faculty member has been held on charges of sharing the questions with two candidates known to him. Police also searched his residence for evidence, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, University of Mysore Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa said that the University has recommended the suspension of R. Sowmya, who was serving as a Guest faculty in the Geography Department of the University.

Pointing out that legal experts were consulted on the action to be taken against R. Sowmya, Prof. Shivappa said that a report has been sent to the Chancellor recommending the suspension of Sowmya, as she has been arrested by the Police in connection with the question paper leak case.

Maintaining that the University will take immediate action whenever any such serious cases come to notice, he said that he is awaiting a direction from the Chancellor’s office on suspension of Sowmya.