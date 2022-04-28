PSI exam scam: ADGP Amrit Paul transferred

April 28, 2022

Bengaluru: The State Government, yesterday, transferred Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) -Recruitment, Amrit Paul and has posted him as ADGP of Internal Security Division (ISD).

According to sources, the Government took the decision in the wake of the scam in the exam that was held to recruit 545 Police Sub-Inspectors last year.

ADGP (Crimes and Technical Services) R. Hitendra, has been given the concurrent charge as ADGP (Recruitment). Arun Jeji Chakravarthy, who was the ADGP – ISD, has not been given any posting as of now. The Govt. is in the process of restructuring postings of IPS officers and may appoint a new ADGP (Recruitment), in the coming days.

PSI recruitment scam came to light three weeks ago and a case was registered at the Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi.