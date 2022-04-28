Transfers in Health Department as per guidelines: Health Minister

April 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has said that the transfer of officials in the Health Department will be done as per the guidelines issued by the Government and will not be done according to the whims and fancies of any individual.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting of Health Department’s senior officials and District Health Officers (DHOs). Only 15 percent of the staff can be transferred as per the new guidelines and no person shall continue in the same place for more than 10 years and if any, will be transferred, he announced.

Observing that some officials and staff are not moving out of Bengaluru, Dr. Sudhakar said that to prevent this, requests for mutual transfers will not be considered. It is mandatory that all officials should visit and inspect the hospitals and offices which come under their jurisdiction on every Wednesday. “We are also making it compulsory for all officials to maintain a record of their duties discharged on a daily basis,” he disclosed.

Dr. Sudhakar said that if the public follows the COVID-19 rules imposed by the Government, it will be possible to avert the fourth wave of COVID-19. Pointing out that there were not much deaths during the third wave of the dreaded virus because of the widespread vaccinations done across the country, he advised the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Government so that the fourth wave could be effectively tackled.

“According to experts, the new mutation is not that strong, but we still need to be careful and the Government has made all preparations to handle any situation,” the Minister said.