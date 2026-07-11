Grants sought for Kambala
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Grants sought for Kambala

July 11, 2026

Bengaluru: Coastal Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race, Kambala, is likely to make its debut at Dasara celebrations this year.

During the preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru yesterday, officials discussed organising the event on Oct. 18 and 19. The Kambala Committee also sought a separate grant from the Government to conduct the races.

The meeting also focused on measures to ensure safety, maintain cleanliness, improve infrastructure and strengthen tourism initiatives to attract visitors from across the country and abroad during the festival.

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