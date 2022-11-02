Great Bombay Circus concludes on Nov. 7

November 2, 2022

The Great Bombay Circus, which is camping in Mysuru since Sept. 24 at the open ground behind Mysuru Zoo, near Karanji Lake in Nazarbad, will conclude its 45-day show on Nov. 7.

Over 90 artistes from Russia, Ethiopia and several other countries are showcasing their skills and stunts in three shows every day at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. Animals including horse, camel, macaw, African lory, pigeons and other pet animals can also be seen performing along with the artistes. Tickets are prized at Rs. 100, Rs. 200 and Rs. 300. For details, contact Mob: 99894-26627.