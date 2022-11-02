In Briefs

Great Bombay Circus concludes on Nov. 7

November 2, 2022

The Great Bombay Circus, which is camping in Mysuru since Sept. 24 at the open ground behind Mysuru Zoo, near Karanji Lake in Nazarbad, will conclude its 45-day show on Nov. 7.

Over 90 artistes from Russia, Ethiopia and several other countries are showcasing their skills and stunts in three shows every day at 1 pm,  4 pm and 7 pm. Animals including horse, camel, macaw, African lory, pigeons and other pet animals can also be seen performing along with the artistes. Tickets are prized at Rs. 100, Rs. 200 and Rs. 300.  For details, contact Mob: 99894-26627.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching