Teacher Eligibility Test on Nov. 6

November 2, 2022

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by the Department of Public Instruction for the recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Government Schools, will be held on Nov. 6. In Mysuru district, the exam will be held in 38 centres. In all, 10,102 candidates will appear for examination. A total of 7,136 candidates will write their exams in first session while 2,966 candidates in second session.

The candidate should be present at the examination centre one hour before the examination start time of each session. The entrance door of the examination centre will be closed an hour before the commencement of the examination as the candidates have to be screened for privacy reasons.

