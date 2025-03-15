March 15, 2025

Experts at workshop call for long-term sustainable planning to tackle city’s expansion challenges

Mysuru: Against the backdrop of the State Government directing the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to prepare a detailed report, along with necessary data, for the formation of ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation,’ a daylong workshop on ‘Greater Mysuru: Issues and Challenges’ began in the city this morning.

With Mysuru’s rapid horizontal expansion, residential areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have witnessed significant growth, necessitating better urban planning and governance. The proposal to include over 30 surrounding villages in the ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’ has further intensified discussions on sustainable urban development.

The workshop, held at Prof. K.S. Rangappa Auditorium, University of Mysore, is organised by the School of Planning and Architecture, University of Mysore, in collaboration with the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), Mysuru Regional Centre, Mysuru and Karnataka Regional Chapter, Bengaluru. Over 150 urban planners, architects, students of architecture, and subject matter experts are participating.

Call for thoughtful urban planning

Inaugurating the workshop, University of Mysore Registrar M.K. Savitha emphasised that as the State Government moves forward with plans for Greater Mysuru, it is crucial to ensure that development is well-structured and does not lead to unplanned urban sprawl.

“Architects, urban planners and representatives from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), MCC and other Urban Local Bodies have a significant role to play. Growth must be organic, ensuring that both residential and commercial areas develop in a planned manner, ultimately enhancing the standard of living for citizens,” she said.

Drawing from her previous role as MUDA Secretary, Savitha highlighted that MCC and MUDA must take the lead in executing the Government’s vision for Greater Mysuru.

She stressed the importance of avoiding haphazard development and underscored the need for continuous dialogue among stakeholders.

“Workshops like these allow greater public participation in urban governance. More such forums must be organised to discuss the challenges of a growing city, devise strategies to address them, and raise awareness about the significance of planned urban expansion,” she added.

A paradigm shift in urban growth

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan noted that Mysuru is undergoing a paradigm shift in urban growth, necessitating a long-term vision to anticipate the city’s needs for next 50 years.

“Development is inevitable, but strategic planning is crucial to avoid Bengaluru’s urban mess. Policymakers, administrators, academicians and planners must collaborate to tackle Mysuru’s challenges and ensure sustainable growth. A proactive approach to infrastructure, mobility and environmental conservation is key to preserving the city’s unique character,” he said.

As one of India’s most visited cities, Mysuru can be a model for urban development globally. Thoughtful planning and sustainable solutions can help it retain heritage while embracing progress, he added.

The workshop was presided over by Dr. L. Shashikumar, Chairman, ITPI Karnataka Regional Chapter and Director, Bangalore Development Authority (Town Planning Member, Bengaluru).

Other prominent attendees included S.B. Honnur, Council Member, Institution of Town Planners, India, New Delhi; Dr. B. Shankar, Convener, Institute of Town Planners, India, Mysuru Centre, and former Director of SPA and Dean, MUSE, University of Mysore; Dr. H.S. Kumara, Professor and Head, School of Planning and Architecture; Prof. Pramod M. Gawari, Director, School of Planning and Architecture; Dr. S. Yashaswini, Secretary, Mysuru Regional Centre, Institute of Town Planners, India; and Vidyadhar Wodeyar, Secretary, Karnataka Regional Chapter, Institute of Town Planners, India.