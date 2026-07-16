Greater Mysuru proposal on hold until census completion

July 16, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’ project will not be approved until the ongoing national population census is completed.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a district-level officers’ meeting at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall yesterday, the Minister said, administrative changes cannot be undertaken while the census is in progress.

“As the census is being conducted across the country, no administrative changes can be made during this period. Therefore, the Greater Mysuru proposal has been kept on hold for the time being,” he said.

Dr. Yathindra said, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has already submitted the proposal to the State Government. However, a decision on its approval will be taken only after the census process is completed.

Encroachment drive only after notice

On the removal of footpath encroachments, the Minister said that the exercise should be carried out without causing hardship to street vendors.

He directed officials to issue notices to vendors before taking up any clearance drive and ensure that alternative arrangements are made for those affected.

“I have instructed the MCC Commissioner to serve notices first and then proceed with the clearance. Suitable alternative arrangements should also be made for the vendors,” he said, adding that he would hold further discussions on the issue.