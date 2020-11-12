Green Crackers: …I am not aware of it
November 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “I do not know what green cracker means. I will ask somebody and get back to you”. This is how Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar reacted to a question on the use of green crackers during the coming Deepavali festival. 

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said Technical Committee on COVID-19 management headed by Dr. M.K. Sudharshan had submitted a report to him and the same was handed over to CM B.S. Yediyurappa. On the basis of report, the CM had given permission to burn only green crackers that too between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Replying to a question, the Minister said Corona positive cases which was 12 percent to 19 percent in some districts, has now dropped to 2 percent. It was important to maintain this trend till COVID-19 vaccine was available. Trials were in different stages and a few candidates have successfully conducted trial-3. Days are not far from finding a suitable vaccine to defeat Corona. Till then the guidelines prescribed by Union Health Ministry must be followed.

On flouting safety protocol during rallies by political parties during by-polls to Sira and RR Nagar, he said the norms were same for all parties including BJP. Everyone knows well that Corona virus was still active and they can get infected if safety norms were not foiled. Even Karnataka High Court has rapped the State Government over the absence of safety guidelines during political rallies and sought to know why the authorities concerned failed to book for not wearing facemasks and not maintaining safe distance. “What I can  say. I am helpless in this regard”, he added.

