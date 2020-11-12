Two Cops on night patrolling killed as vehicle rams into roadside tree

November 12, 2020

K.R. Nagar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable (HC), who were returning after night patrolling, were killed on the spot when their vehicle rammed into a roadside tree near Siddanakoppal Gate in the wee hours of today. The deceased are ASI Murthy (57) and HC Shanthakumar (46), attached to K.R. Nagar Police Station.

Murthy, a native of Navilur in Chamarajanagar, leaves behind his wife and two sons. Shanthakumar, a native of Bettadapura in Periyapatna, leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Murthy and Shathamurthy, after patrolling Bherya, Saligrama and Chunchanakatte, were returning to K.R. Nagar when the Cop, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the vehicle which rammed into a roadside tree killing both on the spot at about 1.30 am today.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth and South Dy.SP Sumith visited the spot. The bodies were shifted to K.R. Nagar Govt. Hospital mortuary where post-mortem was conducted before handing over to the family members. Last rites will be conducted at their native places today. K.R. Nagar Police have registered a case.