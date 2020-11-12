Ready to build flyover or underpass if Cops identify ‘black spots’ on Ring Road: MP

November 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said steps will be taken to construct underpass or a flyover at a cost of Rs. 30 crore at each point under the new scheme of Government of India if junctions on Mysuru Ring Road were declared as ‘Black Spot’ by Police.

Speaking at Airport Consultative Committee (ACC) meeting here on Tuesday, he said that accidents were taking place at Bogadi on Ring Road, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and KRS Road junctions. “There is an urgent need to build either underpass or flyover to check road mishaps. The Central Government has earmarked Rs. 30 crore for each ‘black spot’ to prevent mishaps. It will be possible to construct underpass or flyover if Cops declare those accident spots as ‘black spots’,” he added.

Ten-lane project

The work on ten-lane project between Mysuru and Bengaluru was going on in full swing and it was expected to complete by September 2022. For the sake of travellers to Kodagu district, steps had been taken to build 4-lane project starting from Paschima Vahini near Srirangapatna up to Kushalnagar.

The State Govt. had already given its nod for land acquisition for this project, the MP said.

Simha said Mysuru Ring Road had been included under National Highway and released funds for development of 45 km stretch of Ring Road. Work for development of road from Hinkal Junction up to Columbia Asia Hospital had been initiated at a cost of Rs. 15 crore.

Tenders will be floated to take up improvement of 32 km Ring Road at a cost of Rs. 145 crore. A Service Road between Nanjangud and T. Narasipur Road will be constructed and tendering process will commence within next 15 to 20 days.