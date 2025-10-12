October 12, 2025

Ahead of Deepavali festival, KSPCB issues dos and don’ts

Asks District Environment Conservation Authority to act against violators

Circular issued to competent authorities

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has issued stern instructions to the respective District Administration and Superintendents of Police (SP), to facilitate the celebration of forthcoming Deepavali festival on Oct. 20 and 22, in an environmental friendly manner by allowing the bursting of green crackers only.

To curb the sale and supply of crackers prohibited by authorities, action should be taken against the vendors and stockists, by invoking the provisions of law under Environment Conservation Act, with District Environment Conservation Authority entrusted with relevant responsibilities, since its formation in the year 2004, with the sole intention of regulating high decibel crackers.

Following the Supreme Court order to check severe air pollution with unregulated bursting of fire crackers, the State Government has issued certain guidelines to be followed, mandating various Departments and Authorities to implement the same in an effective manner, as per the circular issued by Government.

“The crackers made using hazardous chemicals cause environmental pollution, while the stocking of crackers in unsafe locations have been resulting in blasts, claiming lives of several people and affecting the health of many. It has also come to notice that, environmental pollution is on the rise especially during Deepavali,” according to the key observations made by the SC, before promulgating the order. Moreover, the SC had issued clear directions in the years 2015 and 2018, over regulated bursting of fire crackers.

Accordingly, bursting of crackers is allowed only between 8 am and 10 pm, with the bursting of fire crackers totally banned in the remaining hours. In compliance with these directions, the Minister concerned has also given a call for celebrating ‘Environmentally Friendly Deepavali-2025.’

Any production, stocking and selling of banned crackers should be strictly dealt with by local bodies and Police, by seizing such crackers.

Awareness should be created among people about significance of environment, according to a circular issued by Member-Secretary of KSPCB to heads of all Departments, local bodies and Authorities.