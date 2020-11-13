Green Trouble: No cracker sale at J.K. Grounds till HC order on eco-friendly crackers
November 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sale of crackers has come to a standstill in city following issuance of a notice to State Government by the High Court (HC) on the grounds that it had not defined what a ‘green cracker’ is, in its recent order on sale and use of crackers. The HC observed that Government Order was ineffective as it has not bothered to lay down meaning of green crackers.

The State Government is likely to furnish its reply to the High Court (HC) as hardly a few hours are left for the three-day Deepavali festival, which will start from tomorrow. Cracker stalls are put up across the city for the sale of firecrackers in view of the festival.

Close on the heels of this development, the authorities have locked the main gate of J.K. Grounds where a large number of stalls are setup to sell crackers. Police have been posted at the main gate to prevent people from entering the ground to buy firecrackers.

Police prevent people from entering the J.K. Grounds to buy crackers this morning.

Suresh, who has put up a stall in JK Grounds, told Star of Mysore that he came to know that some persons have moved the HC questioning the State Government’s decision to allow the sale and burning of green crackers only, but without mentioning what a green cracker means. This had not only confused officials, but also citizens. “Documents to support our argument that all the crackers manufactured at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu are ‘green crackers’ as specified by CSIR and NEERI since 2019, are given to advocates representing cracker traders. We are optimistic of a favourable order from the HC by 4 pm. Thereafter, the sale of crackers across the city may resume”, he added.

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of Hebbal Industrial Area Wholesale Crackers Dealers Association said, since this morning, office of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has insisted every trader to give an undertaking that the firecrackers sold by them are green crackers. Permission to sell crackers is given only  after giving it in writing. A clear picture may arrive by this evening, he added.

Picture shows anxious cracker traders who are awaiting order from the Court to resume business at the venue where they have setup their stalls .

Rains play spoilsport

Meanwhile, the city was experiencing intermittent rain that has affected the sale of crackers. On the one hand, the State Government has appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival of lights in a simple manner in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Several leading doctors, including Dr.C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru had opined that the smoke emanating from the crackers will cause problems for recovered and recovering COVID patients.

