Ravi Belagere passes away

November 13, 2020

Bengaluru: Ravi Belagere (62), a veteran journalist, who transformed Kannada journalism through his Weekly tabloid Hai Bangalore, passed away at his office late on Thursday night following a heart attack. He is survived by two wives, two daughters and two sons. His body was kept at Prarthana School Grounds in Padmanabhanagar where people paid their last respects. Last rites will be held after 4 pm.

According to his family sources, Ravi Belagere suffered a heart attack and was immediately shifted to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Condoled: Several dignitaries have condoled his death. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, MP D.K. Suresh and others have mourned the death and opined it was a big loss to Kannada journalism.

Profile: Born on March 15, 1958 in Bellary, Ravi Belagere completed his studies in Bellary and came to Bangalore in search of job. Before starting Hai Bangalore, a Kannada tabloid in 1995, he did odd jobs such as a receptionist in a lodge, sold milk and vegetables and then worked in Printing Press.

The tabloid transformed the Kannada journalism and captivated readers through his writing style. He kept his readers on tenterhooks and they would wait for the Weekly (published on Thursdays) to grab the copies. His series of articles on underworld dons, who once ruled the Bengaluru City, became an instant hit among youth readers. He invited both friends and enemies through his fearless writing on politicians.

He has written over 70 books and had opened Belagere Book Centre (BBC) in Bengaluru for the sale of his books. His columns in the tabloid, including Love Lavike, Khaas Baat and Paapigala Lokadalli, became extremely popular. In the column Paapigala Lokadalli, he wrote about the inner workings of the underworld and the Police force. The popularity of Paapigala Lokadalli also led him to publish a two-part book of the same name which opened up discussions about the underworld in Bengaluru. Ravi Belagere later started a magazine called O Manase, which also became a success. He was a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

A file photo of Hai Bangalore Editor Ravi Belagere (second from left) releasing Choomantra, a collection of Mysooru Mithra Editor K.B. Ganapathy’s popular column, during the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysooru Mithra, Kannada daily morninger, at Crawford Hall in Mysuru on 16th April, 2005. Others seen are K.B. Ganapathy, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Prof. Chandrashekhar Patil and C.P. Chinnappa.

Apart from journalism, he also made a niche as anchor in news channel and hosted a number of programmes which took him nearer to people. Belagere, an avid traveller, had spent two weeks in Kargil during Kargil conflict and wrote a number of stories on life of soldiers in the border. In recognition of his contribution to Kannada journalism, he was honoured with various awards including Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka Media Academy and Kannada Sahitya Academy.

Belagere had started a chain of Schools in the name of ‘Prarthana’ in which around 6,000 students are studying. He got into trouble when he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for breach of privilege by Speaker of Karnataka State Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad in the Siddharamaiah Government, for writing articles against two legislators who had moved it to Privilege Committee. Subsequently, he got a relief from Karnataka High Court.

Recently, he was arrested by Central Crime Bureau (CCB) on charges of giving ‘supari’ to eliminate a fellow journalist, Sunil Heggaravalli. He was booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, after two firearms were recovered from his Padmanabhanagar residence. He was granted bail later.