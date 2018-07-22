Grim situation foreseen as lorry strike continues

Mysuru: The nation-wide lorry strike entered third day today with no solution in the offing. The supplies received at the APMC Yard in Bandipalya over the last couple of days are said to have got exhausted. With no incoming lorries owing to the strike, the situation seems to become bad from tomorrow with shortfall of supplies at markets and an eventual price rise of essential commodities.

DC appeals

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has appealed the lorry owners to transport rice of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and wheat for open market that have arrived at the Railway Goods Shed as the strike would badly hit the Public Distribution System (PDS). At the behest of the DC, Deputy Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, P. Shivanna, along with Warehouse Manager S.P. Patil arrived at the TAPMS Goods Shed on Jodi Thenginamara Road in Bannimantap here this morning and held talks with the office-bearers of District Lorry Owners Association and Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association to convince them on the matter of concern.

The officers also visited the Railway Goods Shed in Metagalli to take stock of the situation. It was learnt that about 300 truck loads of rice and 600 loads of wheat were due to be cleared.

The situation at the Regulated Market Complex in Bamboo Bazaar was also grim with no stock of fruits as no supply has arrived usually from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Fruit Merchant Sharif at RMC told Star of Mysore. The worst hit are the pushcart vendors who eke out a living on daily basis selling fruits.

Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association President Abdul Khader told SOM that coupled with the lorry strike, the Association was firm in getting the road linking Goods Shed and Ring Road cleared for repairs by Railways and asserted that the strike would continue till their demand was fulfilled.

Members of Lorry Owners Association have planned to stage a stir in front of the DC’s office here tomorrow at 10.30 am.