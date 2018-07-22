Ex-Minister Vimalabai Deshmukh passes away
News

Ex-Minister Vimalabai Deshmukh passes away

Vijayapura: Former Minister Vimalabai Deshmukh passed away early this morning at her house in Vijayapura. She was the Women and Child Welfare Minister in the J.H. Patel Cabinet.

After her husband’s death, she won the Assembly elections from Muddebihal in 1994 by defeating C.S. Nadagowda – the incumbent legislator and Minister.

She lost the consecutive polls and contested again on a Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) ticket in 2012.

Her last rites will be performed on Monday at Nalathawada, according to family sources.

July 22, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching