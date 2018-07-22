57 cases booked for ticketless train travel, other offences
News

57 cases booked for ticketless train travel, other offences

 Mysuru:  A ticket-checking drive and awareness campaign was conducted yesterday onboard the Arsikere-Mysuru Passenger Train. The train was stopped in the midsection to facilitate the drive.

G. Yashodkumar, Divisional Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru led the team comprising ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel.

Ticketless travellers and those who were violating various Sections of the Railways Act, 1989 such as travelling in coaches meant exclusively for ladies, occupying seats in coach meant for physically challenged, footboard/ roof travel, smoking, etc. were booked.

Offenders were produced before the Railway Magistrate Ravindra D. Ari in Mysuru for prosecution. While 23 cases were booked for ticketless travel, another 34 cases were booked for violation of the provisions of Railways Act. A sum of Rs.13, 300 was collected as penalty.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager has called upon train travellers to always travel with ticket and desist from indulging in rooftop/ footboard travel and other unsafe practices. She added that the checking drive will be intensified in the days  to come.

July 22, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching