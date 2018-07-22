57 cases booked for ticketless train travel, other offences

Mysuru: A ticket-checking drive and awareness campaign was conducted yesterday onboard the Arsikere-Mysuru Passenger Train. The train was stopped in the midsection to facilitate the drive.

G. Yashodkumar, Divisional Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru led the team comprising ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel.

Ticketless travellers and those who were violating various Sections of the Railways Act, 1989 such as travelling in coaches meant exclusively for ladies, occupying seats in coach meant for physically challenged, footboard/ roof travel, smoking, etc. were booked.

Offenders were produced before the Railway Magistrate Ravindra D. Ari in Mysuru for prosecution. While 23 cases were booked for ticketless travel, another 34 cases were booked for violation of the provisions of Railways Act. A sum of Rs.13, 300 was collected as penalty.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager has called upon train travellers to always travel with ticket and desist from indulging in rooftop/ footboard travel and other unsafe practices. She added that the checking drive will be intensified in the days to come.