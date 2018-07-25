Group clash near Jain Bhavan
Mysuru: An incident of a group of youth clashing with another group and the video of the youths holding hockey sticks and cricket bats escaping on two-wheelers has gone viral in the    social media.

The incident, said to have taken place near Jain Bhavan in Lakshmipuram Police limits last evening, has shocked the residents of the locality.

It is suspected that the two groups may have clashed over love affair and youths from other locality may have clashed near Jain Bhavan.  

Meanwhile, Lakshmipuram Inspector G. Raghu told SOM that no one has registered any complaint in this regard so far.

