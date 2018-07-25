Octogenarian, four of a family go missing from city

Mysuru: In separate incidents, an octogenarian and four members of a family have gone missing from city.

In the first incident, 86-year-old Mahadevamma, residing in Nazarbad Police limits, who left her house on July 22 afternoon saying that she was going for a walk, has since gone missing.

Those having information about Mahadevamma, may contact Nazarbad Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418308 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

In the second incident, four members of a family have gone missing from Vidyaranyapuram Police limits since June 18.

The missing persons are 32-year-old Vedavathi, 23-year-old Bharathi, 10-month-old Bindumathi and 68-year-old Lakshmamma.

According to the complaint lodged by one Kiran, there were some misunderstandings between Vedavathi and her son-in-law Kiran, following which they left the house.

Kiran has also stated in the complaint that they had left the house three times earlier and had come back after 15 days.

Those having any information about the missing persons, may contact Vidyaranyapuram Police on Ph: 0821-2418122 or Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.