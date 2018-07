Mysuru: As part of Vishwa Kaushalya Divas, District Employment Exchange Office had organised a Job Mela at its premises in N.R. Mohalla here this morning.

Hundreds of candidates from various parts of the district attend the Job Mela with qualifications ranging from SSLC to degree courses.

Companies like Surabhi Surabhi Plantech, Eureka Forbes, Tejaswini enterprises, Hinduja Global Solutions, Raja Biotech, Grassroots, Woodland and Rane Madras participated in the Job Mela.