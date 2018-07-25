4-day workshop on Energy Conservation begins

Mysuru: A four-day workshop on ‘Energy Conservation Building Code’, organised by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), a Government of Karnataka undertaking and GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, began at GSSS Institute of Engineering & Technology campus on KRS Road in the city this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the workshop, former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda said that Karnataka has emerged as the leading State for renewable energy in the country.

Underlining the challenges in the renewable energy sector, he said that the State has been building its wind energy capacity steadily for the past few years.

Pointing out the importance of solar energy in the power scenario across the globe, Dr. Chidananda Gowda said that a majority of the power generation in Karnataka was through renewable energy. He called for new technologies to scale up generation through renewable energy, which also includes wind-based, biomass, geo-thermal, power co-generation etc.

KREDL Mysuru Division Planning Engineer D.K. Dinesh Kumar delivered the keynote address. Dr. H.N. Nagendra, Director, School of Planning and Architecture, University of Mysore, GSSS Institute Principal Dr. M. Shivakumar, faculty Prof. S. Vagdevi, Master Trainer Kuldeep Kumar and others were present.

The workshop, in which nearly 100 faculty members from various Engineering Colleges of the State are taking part, will conclude on July 28.