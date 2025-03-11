GRT Jewellers unveils its grand 62nd branch in Hassan

March 11, 2025

Hassan: GRT Jewellers marks a new milestone in its 60-year journey with the launch of its 62nd showroom in Hassan.

Renowned for artistry, trust and innovation since 1964, the brand has brought exquisite jewellery to generations. With a strong presence across South India and Singapore, GRT Jewellers, an auspicious brand and a destination of all traditional and modern jewellery, brings its craftsmanship to Hassan, offering a diverse collection of gold, diamond, platinum, silver articles, silver jewellery and gemstone.

The new showroom, located on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road, near the Hassan Club, is designed to provide a premium shopping experience with a wide array of timeless and regionally inspired designs. As part of its launch celebrations in Hassan, GRT Jewellers has announced a range of limited-time offers for customers. Shoppers can benefit from a Rs. 300 reduction per gram on gold jewellery purchases and a 20% discount on wastage (VA) charges.

Additionally, those exchanging old gold Jewellery will receive Rs. 75 extra per gram, while diamond buyers can avail themselves of Rs. 10,000 off per carat, 25% off on making charges for silver articles and anklets and 10% off on uncut diamond value.

The brand has also introduced a special Gift + Gift bonanza through its jewellery purchase plan, allowing customers to receive double rewards.

These offers will be available till Mar. 23 at the newly opened showroom.

“We see the launch as another chance to become part of a beautiful, growing community,” said G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, adding “Hassan’s rich heritage and connectivity make it a perfect location to introduce customers to our signature designs.”

G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, added, “For generations, we have been committed to creating jewellery that stands the test of time. This showroom is a reflection of that commitment, as we hope to bring out more of Karnataka’s rich artistry and craftsmanship.”