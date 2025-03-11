Science is search of truth based on reality: Dr. Shishupala
News

Science is search of truth based on reality: Dr. Shishupala

March 11, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. S. Shishupala, Professor of Microbiology, Davangere University, opined that science is nothing but the search of truth on the basis of reality.

He was speaking on the topic  ‘Role of Science in our Life : Participation of Youth’ organised at Yuvaraja’s College in city recently  as part of National Science Day.

“Science is not a story based on the stories narrated by our grandparents. It is in fact a search for truth  based on  reality. Science is a museum which invokes curiosity. The basic trait needed for all achievers in the field of science is curiosity. Whenever scientists get curious about a particular subject, they follow the path of truth which has resulted in great contributions to mankind,” said Dr. Shishupala.

Observing that commitment and perseverance are needed to become achievers in science, he said that Stephen Hawking is the best example of this as he braved physical disability and worked on the physics of black holes to achieve in the field of science.

“Research in the field of science and technology is not every one’s cup of tea. Anyone who does research day and night with curiosity on subject which arouses his interest, can only achieve success,” he said. Yuvaraja’s College Principal Prof. S. Mahadevamurthy; Head of Examinations Nagesh Babu; Administrative Officer Ajaykumar; Prof. Venkatesh and Devika were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching