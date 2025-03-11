Science is search of truth based on reality: Dr. Shishupala

March 11, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. S. Shishupala, Professor of Microbiology, Davangere University, opined that science is nothing but the search of truth on the basis of reality.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Role of Science in our Life : Participation of Youth’ organised at Yuvaraja’s College in city recently as part of National Science Day.

“Science is not a story based on the stories narrated by our grandparents. It is in fact a search for truth based on reality. Science is a museum which invokes curiosity. The basic trait needed for all achievers in the field of science is curiosity. Whenever scientists get curious about a particular subject, they follow the path of truth which has resulted in great contributions to mankind,” said Dr. Shishupala.

Observing that commitment and perseverance are needed to become achievers in science, he said that Stephen Hawking is the best example of this as he braved physical disability and worked on the physics of black holes to achieve in the field of science.

“Research in the field of science and technology is not every one’s cup of tea. Anyone who does research day and night with curiosity on subject which arouses his interest, can only achieve success,” he said. Yuvaraja’s College Principal Prof. S. Mahadevamurthy; Head of Examinations Nagesh Babu; Administrative Officer Ajaykumar; Prof. Venkatesh and Devika were present.