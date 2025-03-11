Women’s Day at Nexus Mall

March 11, 2025

Mysuru: Nexus Centre City Mall hosted an exhilarating Women’s Day celebrations, honouring the strength, talent and achievements of women from various walks of life.

Dr. Rekha Arun, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Mysuru, was honoured for her impressive record including over 15,000 deliveries, with 10,000 being normal deliveries. Her contribution to women’s health and maternity care has made a lasting impact on the community.

Swarnalatha Shastry was recognised for her excellence in Bharatanatyam and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. A multi-talented personality, Swarnalatha holds an Ayurveda & Nutrition certification from Punjab University and a Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology from JSS Polytechnic for Women, Mysuru. Her remarkable achievements include participation in the Vastra Vinyasa Fashion Show wearing Gandabherunda’s gold weaving. A recipient of ‘Yuvachetana’ Award from Kannada & Culture Department and ‘Natya Ratna’ Award from Karnataka Forum for Human Rights & Anti-Corruption, she played the lead role in Kannada movie ‘Auto.’

Dr. Usha Hegde, a distinguished Professor in the Department of Oral Pathology and Microbiology at JSS Dental College and Hospital, who successfully climbed Mount Everest, was also feted. The 52-year-old Dr. Usha Hegde is one among 6,664 mountaineers [544 of whom are Indians] to have climbed Mount Everest so far.

The highlight of the celebration was a special showcase of Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial art form that originated in Kerala. This powerful demonstration reflected the resilience and empowerment of women in all spheres of life.

The event featured a Sip & Paint workshop by Pooja Prakash, inviting participants to express themselves through creativity while enjoying a relaxed atmosphere. Attendees indulged in a Free Makeover by Nykaa and a Skin Analysis session by Health & Glow, ensuring that the day was both celebratory and rejuvenating for all women.