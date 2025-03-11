Malabar Mysuru Showroom distributes Rs. 31.70 lakh scholarship to girl students

March 11, 2025

Mysuru: Malabar Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Mysuru Showroom, distributed educational scholarships for girl students in Karnataka for academic year 2024-25.

Mysuru Showroom distributed scholarships worth Rs. 31.70 lakh to girl students. The event was inaugurated by T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, Krishnaraja Constituency, Mysuru. S. Jahnavi, DCP (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru, B. Rangegowda, Joint Director, Social Welfare Department, P. Sharafuddeen, South Zonal Head and Store Head, Mysuru Showroom and Muhammed Anshaj, Asst. Store Head, were also present at the event along with other management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, well-wishers and students.

A total of Rs. 4.74 crore has been allocated to assist education of over 5,501 girl students across 491 colleges in the district.

Speaking about the initiative, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, of Malabar Group, said, “Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. Our scholarship programme is a direct reflection of Malabar Group’s deep-rooted belief that education unlocks opportunities and transforms lives. We are committed to removing barriers for young girls so they can fulfil their educational aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society.”

In 1999, the Malabar Charitable Trust (MCT) was created to structure and expand these efforts. The group allocates 5% of its profits to CSR initiatives, which span education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and poverty alleviation, focusing on empowering marginalised communities.

Malabar National Scholarship Programme, launched in 2007, is a flagship initiative under its CSR framework. To date, over Rs. 60 crore has been contributed to support the programme, providing financial aid to more than 95,000 girl students across India and over Rs. 16.82 crore to the support of more than 26,066 girl students in Karnataka.