‘Guddali Puja’ performed for seating facility at Mysore University Hockey Grounds

May 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra has granted Rs.5 lakh towards the 3-step concrete seating facility at the East side of the University Hockey Grounds and the ‘Guddali Puja’ for the same was performed yesterday.

This follows a memorandum submitted by Hockey Mysore during the Invitation Cup State-level Hockey Tournament conducted by Hockey Mysore at the Mysore University Hockey Grounds last year, requesting the MLA to sanction the much-needed seating facility for spectators.

MLA L. Nagendra, Mysore University VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Mysore University Department of Physical Education Director (in-Charge) P. Krishnaiah, Ward 40 Corporator Shivkumar, BJP leader Manoj, Hockey Mysore President K.B. Dilip, Vice-President K.N. Muddaiah, Treasurer M. Ponnappa, Secretary C.T. Satish and Committee Members Jaya, Nachappa, Appachu and Nanditha were present during the simple ceremony yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra promised to fund another Rs. 5 lakh towards additional 3-step concrete seating facility on one length of the hockey field.

“Most of the members of Hockey Mysore have played in this same ground 4 to 5 decades ago and have gone on to represent the State and National teams. As a novelty to give back to the ground, we sought permission from the University and had requested our MLA to fund this facility,” stated a press release from Secretary C.T. Satish.