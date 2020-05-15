Pourakarmikas blowing whistles to collect garbage can contract virus

May 15, 2020

AIUTUC urges MCC to suggest alternative, submits memorandum

Mysore/Mysuru: There are concerns about the safety of the health of Pourakarmikas, who blow whistles to make residents know that they have arrived to collect garbage and blowing whistles at the time of COVID-19 pandemic could prove dangerous to Pourakarmikas.

Considering the safety of the health of Pourakarmikas, All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), District Committee, has submitted a memorandum to the Mayor and the MCC Commissioner, seeking an alternate way to blowing whistles.

In the memorandum, AIUTUC has stated that the Pourakarmikas, who collect garbage from every house use the same hands to hold whistles to blow them which would have a bad impact on their heath as the virus could enter their body through their mouth.

Pointing out that the services of Pourakarmikas was very important, AIUTUC has stated that when modern technology is in usage now, an alternate way to blowing whistles could be used.

Meanwhile, Pourakarmika leader N. Mara said that earlier, Pourakarmikas used to ring the bell that were tied to their pushcarts upon their arrival to various areas to collect garbage and added that as the sound of the bell could not be heard, they began to blow whistles.

Now, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Pourakarmikas blowing whistles is said to be dangerous, Mara said and suggested that the earlier facility of ringing bells could be used now. He said that there are a few garbage collection vehicles that are fitted with public address system which could be extended to all garbage collection vehicles and added that the civic body should take the issue seriously.

AIUTUC District President V. Yashodhar, District Secretary Chandrashekae Meti, District Advisor of Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers Union P.S. Sandhya and others were present.