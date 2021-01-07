Vaccination preparedness: Dry Run-2 at eight new locations
Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri chairs meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Eight new locations in Mysuru District have been selected for tomorrow’s second round of vaccine dry run to be held simultaneously across the nation to check preparedness of the Health Department staff to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccine dry run is billed as ‘full dress rehearsal’ before the countrywide launch of much-awaited Corona vaccination from Jan. 13 or 14.  Already, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has finalised two Coronavirus vaccines — Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), and Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The eight health facilities which have been identified for the second round of vaccine dry run are: K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospital, Kumbarakoppal Primary Health Centre (PHC), all in Mysuru city; MCH Hospital in Nanjangud; CHC Muguru in T. Narasipur taluk and Kadakola Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri chaired a meeting this morning to take stock of preparation for tomorrow’s dry run-2 in which heads of all Departments participated. She collected information from every Officer on arrangements made for the smooth dry run. 

Officials informed that the Health Department was full geared up for vaccination of health workers in first phase on any date fixed by the Government of India. Frontline warriors will be vaccinated in second round followed by citizens above 50 years and those below 50 years but with comorbidity.

DC Rohini Sindhuri also told the health staff to be cautious during pulse polio immunisation programme to be held on Jan. 17. Health workers and volunteers were strictly told to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing during immunisation of kids. Everyone must wear mask compulsorily on the day of immunisation, she added.  

District Health Officer Dr. T. Amarnath, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, senior officials of various Departments and representatives from both Government and Private Hospitals attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan and Health Ministers of all the States held a virtual meet regarding vaccine distribution across the country today.

In Karnataka, after successful completion of dry run in five districts, Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga, the State has now planned for dry run in all the 30 districts. Each district will select one each of the following vaccination sites for dry run.

