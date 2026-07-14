Guv suspends KPSC Chairman; writes to Prez for further action

July 14, 2026

Daughter gets job through fake income certificate

While father earns Rs. 2.25 lakh per month as salary, daughter’s job application had cited family’s annual income as mere Rs. 40,000

Bengaluru: For the first time in the history of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), its Chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, has been kept under suspension, following the allegations of misconduct and favouritism, to help his daughter get a Government job. On the other hand, Vidhana Soudha Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sahukar’s daughter, on the charges of forgery, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint lodged by KPSC Assistant Secretary.

“To further ensure a fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation while protecting the integrity and credibility of KPSC, the Governor has placed the Chairman under suspension until further orders from the President’s office,” read a statement released from Karnataka Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) on July 13.

The Governor also recommended to the President of India that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court under Article 317 (1) of the Constitution for an inquiry into the allegations.

This follows the complaint and decision taken by the KPSC Members, based on which it was confirmed that, to facilitate Government job to one of his two daughters, named Suma Sahukar, false income certificate was provided under 3B OBC Category, containing misleading details over the family’s annual income.

How the irregularities came out?

In the year 2020, his daughter Suma S. Sahukar had submitted her application for the job of Junior Engineer (Civil) in District Industries and Commerce Department, under 3B category, during the process of recruitment for the said posts. She was selected in March 2024.

In her application attached with Caste and Income certificates, she had reportedly mentioned the family annual income as Rs. 40,000. The false details provided in the application came to light during the scrutiny of applications. Subsequently, KPSC Secretary K. Jyothi, brought the matter to notice, during the meeting of KPSC held on June 19.

Skipped meeting

Interestingly, as the matter related to his daughter’s job application was listed for discussion at the meeting, KPSC Chairman Sahukar had stayed away from the meeting. In his absence, being a senior KPSC Member Dr. B. Prabhudev had chaired the meeting. When the documents submitted by Suma Sahukar was verified, it was found that 3B certificate submitted along with the application was dated March 4, 2020, while her father, had been appointed to KPSC as its Member in 2019, receiving a salary of Rs. 2.05 lakh, allowing with other allowances from the same. He was elevated as KPSC Chairman in April 2021 and was due to retire in 2027. His present monthly salary is Rs.2.25 lakh and other allowances. The KPSC Members had demanded his resignation, in a resolution passed at the meeting.

HC grants interim stay

Challenging the resolution, Shivashankarappa approached the High Court. Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing the writ petition, granted an interim stay on the resolution adopted during the Commission’s meeting. The next hearing is on Aug. 11.