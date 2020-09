September 25, 2020

H. Chandrashekara Rao (83), retired Health Officer and a resident of Hootagalli, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife R. Padmavathi, daughter C. Veena, sons C. Guruprasad and C. Dinesh, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.