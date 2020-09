September 25, 2020

Sannamma, wife of late Boregowda of Kaniyanahundi in H.D. Kote taluk, passed away yesterday afternoon.

She leaves behind three sons including Praja Party Founder-President and Mysuru Bar Association Secretary Shivanna, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the family’s farm in Kaniyanahundi this noon.