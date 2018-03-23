H.D. Deve Gowda vows to end Siddu’s arrogance

Mysuru: Vowing to end what he called Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s arrogance and lust for power, JD(S) President and former Prime Minister (PM) H.D. Deve Gowda has said that the JD(S) would hold a massive rally in the city shortly to show its political might.

Speaking at the Chamaraja Constituency JD(S) workers meet at Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple on Sayyaji Rao road here yesterday, Deve Gowda took strong exception to the CM’s alleged remarks that Deve Gowda’s clan must be defeated in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Maintaining that those in power should be careful about their remarks on other political leaders, Deve Gowda thundered that the people would teach a befitting lesson to arrogant leaders in the forthcoming polls.

Lashing out at AICC President Rahul Gandhi for calling JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP at a public rally in Hassan, the former PM said that Rahul Gandhi should stop reading speeches prepared by State Congress leaders.

Asking Siddharamaiah to recall his political journey since the early 80s, the veteran leader said that Siddu’s arrogance has stemmed from money and power.

Pointing out that he is continuing in politics despite his old age only to save his regional party, Deve Gowda clarified that he was striving hard to learn and find solutions for the burning problems that the State is facing.

Challenging the Congress to win all seats in Hassan and also in Mysuru, Deve Gowda said that he will extensively tour the State to bring full majority to the JD(S) in the polls.

The former PM further said that State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa landed in jail because of the scams unearthed by his son H.D. Kumaraswamy and not because of Congress.

Congress Corporator Tasleem and several other leaders joined the JD(S) on the occasion.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, leaders Prof. K.S. Rangappa, K.V. Mallesh, Abdul Azeez, Corporators K.T. Cheluvegowda, M.J. Ravikumar, Shivanna, SBM Manju and others were present at the meeting.