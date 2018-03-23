Siddu admits making call to defeat Deve Gowda clan in Hassan

Mysuru: Admitting that he had made a call to defeat former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s clan in Hassan district that has gone viral, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has asserted that he has every right to make the call as a Congress leader.

Speaking to press persons at his Ramakrishnanagar residence here yesterday, Siddharamaiah defended himself saying that there was nothing wrong in his call made to State Government Employees Association President B.P. Manjegowda to begin campaign in Holenarasipur Constituency to defeat H.D. Revanna, son of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.

Asserting that his political life was an open book, Siddharamaiah said he spoke to Manjegowda when someone from the audience at a rally gave him the cell phone.

Maintaining that he was not bothered whether his phone was being tapped or not, Siddharamaiah hit back at the former PM, saying that why should he (Siddu) remain silent when H.D. Deve Gowda has given a call to defeat him (Siddu) in Chamundeshwari Constituency in the ensuing polls.

Reiterating that he would work towards ensuring the victory of Congress candidates in all Assembly segments in Hassan district, Siddharamaiah defended AICC Rahul Gandhi’s skipping of Udupi Krishna Mutt, saying that the Congress President had no time.

Referring to former Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s book on Nanjangud bypolls, Siddharamaiah said the book is a bundle of lies and the release was aimed at make political gains with Assembly polls round the corner.

Wondering why Sreenivasa Prasad did not move the court if at all there were electoral malpractices, as alleged by him (Prasad), the CM reiterated that the book would serve no purpose.