Had to escape Police in a vegetable vehicle: R. Ashoka

July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, who succeeded in evading the Police in Bengaluru and reaching Mysuru along with former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, revealed that they had to use a vegetable-laden vehicle to evade the Police’s vigilant watch.

The Police had created a security fortress in an attempt to curb their movements, as the Government employed various tactics to stop them.

Upon reaching the protest venue after several party workers had been detained, Ashoka addressed the media, stating that while site aspirants were still waiting for their plots, CM Siddaramaiah and his followers had usurped hundreds of sites.

He also mentioned that MLC and AHINDA leader B.K. Hariprasad has indicated that two prominent leaders are involved in the scam.

“While they hold aloft a copy of the Constitution, they indulge in goondaism outside, denying the Opposition Party leader the right to stage a protest,” Ashoka said, criticising the ruling party.