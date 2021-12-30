Hair donation in aid of cancer patients on Jan. 3

December 30, 2021

Mysuru Hair and Beauty Association has organised a hair donation programme on Jan. 3 in aid of cancer patients. The event is being held as a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The Association has invited those with hair of 10-14 inch length for donation and the haircut will be free of cost. Donors can attend the event at Nivedithanagar Park, Sharadadevinagar, between 11 am and 3 pm on Monday (Jan. 3).

Actor Rushika Raj (of Tagaru movie fame), Corporator Nirmala Harish and former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna will be the chief guests. Interested persons can also donate hair on or before Jan.3 at the Association. For details contact Mysuru Hair and Beauty Association President Uma Jadhav (99860-32650) or Secretary B.D. Jyothi (88844-55010).