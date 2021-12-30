Sringeri Ratna book release on Jan. 1

Huragalavadi Lakshminarasimha Shastri’s book ‘Sringeri Ratna’ will be released on Jan. 1 at 5 pm at a programme organised by Bharatiya Prakashana at the Pravachana Mandira of Sri Sringeri Shankar Mutt, Fort Mohalla in city. Retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy (AVN) will release the book. Shankar Mutt Dharmadhikari H. Ramachandra will preside. Retired Sanskrit researcher of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao will be the chief guest. Retired Akashvani Officer Gowri Prahalad will speak on the book.
Leave a Reply