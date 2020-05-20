Hair-raising challenge: Salons, beauty parlours open

May 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, people now are taking all possible measures to not come in contact with the infection. While in offices anyone with a flu or cold is being asked to maintain a distance or go home, there’s an industry that is finding it tough to keep their hands off their customers, literally. And they are constantly running the risk of contraction.

The hair cutting salon and beauty industry works in close contact with customers, and now, beauty parlours and hair dressing salons are taking measures to ensure the spaces are sanitised. They are also ensuring that clients with the slightest cold or flu are not entertained.

After 56 days, salons and beauty parlours in Mysuru opened up for business this morning and there are over 2,300 hair cutting salons in Mysuru district and over 800 beauty parlours including the ones that operate from homes. Over 9,000 people are dependent on this industry.

Though the State Government on May 18 allowed salons and parlours to open from May 19 (Tuesday), none of the parlours opened yesterday as cutting hair on Tuesdays is considered inauspicious. The salons opened today with a lot of restrictions.

Barbers and hairdressers were seen serving customers while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Specific instructions have been given to salons about the hygiene and sanitisation norms which they have to follow strictly while operating.

Those involved in the business of beauty will wear full PPE kits and gloves. Besides sanitisation process, norms on social distancing also have to be followed. Staff and customer capacity has been asked to keep low and in a place where six people can sit, only two are permitted.

Masks are compulsory for both hairdressers and customers and customers are being asked to carry their own towels. Staff must wear head covers and aprons. Salon staff have been asked to use clean scissors, comb and other beauty products and equipment. Sanitisation is a must for both customers and salon staff and they have been asked to avoid shaving and spraying water on customers’ faces.

“We are not taking appointments from people who are inquiring whether they can avail services while suffering from cold, cough or flu. If a staff member is feeling unwell, they are being asked to stay at home. It is not just for our safety, but also the safety of other clients,” Mysuru Savitha Samaja President Nagesh told ‘Star of Mysore.’

Salons have decided to pass on the expenses for the safety measures on to the customers to dodge the additional costs. A hair cutting will cost Rs. 20 or Rs. 25 more from now due to the costs of sanitisers and protective equipment. Provision of hand washing/sanitisers for the employees and customers have been made at every step.

“We have begun using disposable body covers and chair covers for each customer and sanitisation of equipment after each service. These would require additional investment, which the community members can’t afford and the customers are bound to foot the charges,” he said.

“We are taking measures to ensure the safety of our team and guests at every level. Our experts wear masks for every service, sanitisers are being provided at all beauty parlours and trainers and experts use sanitiser in front of the customer before every service. Every tool required for cutting and styling is sterilised before and after use and we are ensuring deep cleaning of all parlours,” explained Veda Rai, President of Mysuru Beauty Parlours Association.