September 4, 2020

Haji Abdul Wahid (78), landlord and Secretary of Masjid-e-Ibrahim, passed away last night at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his family members and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Masjid-e-Ibrahim this morning followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to sources.