District-level Teachers’ Day celebrations

Marking Teachers’ Day celebrations commemorating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary, the Department of Public Instruction, in association with Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, has organised a district-level programme at Teresian College auditorium in Siddarthanagar here tomorrow (Sept. 5) at 10 am. District Minister S.T. Somshekhar will inaugurate the function and MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside over the programme. On this occasion, Best Teacher Award will be conferred on 26 teachers of the district, according to a press release.
