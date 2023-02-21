Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project – Cabinet nod for Rs. 593 crore detailed plan: MP Simha

February 21, 2023

Including Mysuru City, 139 villages of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, 277 villages in Hunsur to be benefited

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that ‘The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru yesterday has approved Rs. 593 crore for Hale Unduwadi drinking water project to supply Kaveri river water to Mysuru City, 139 villages in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency and 277 villages in Hunsur Assembly segment.’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said, “Earlier a proposal under Multi-village Drinking Water Scheme including Mysuru City and 92 villages of Chamundeshwari segment at an estimated cost of Rs. 545 crore, had been submitted to the Government. Following the efforts of Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Devegowda, administrative approval had been given for the project not exceeding the cost of Rs. 350 crore on Feb.21, 2019. The technical approval had been given on July 17, 2020. But, with Rs. 350 crore, it was possible to supply water only to Mysuru City, but not villages coming under Chamundeshwari segment.”

“In the wake of this, myself (Pratap Simha), Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and District Minister S.T. Somashekar had met CM Bommai and demanded for the inclusion of 277 villages in Hunsur segment too, along with those of Chamundeshwari and Mysuru City and sanction Rs. 593 crore for the drinking water project. Responding to the request, the CM has given his approval in the Cabinet meeting,” said the MP.

Continuing, Simha said, ‘Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) have also cooperated in this regard.’

Under the project, of the total 150 MLD water to be received, 16 MLD will be supplied to Chamundeshwari segment and 26 MLD to Hunsur, with the remaining water to be supplied to Mysuru City, he added.