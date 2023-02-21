Over 4,000 aspirants attend Job Mela at Exhibition Grounds

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 4,000 job aspirants attended the one-day Udyoga Mela (Job Fair), organised by the Office of Assistant Director of District Employment Exchange, in association with District Skill Development Office, Mysuru, at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city this morning.

The Mela is held under the leadership of K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas to help une-mployed youths to get employed based on their qualification.

As many as 45 companies from financial, insurance, automobile among various other sectors were present at the Mela to recruit the candidates. In all, 115 stalls were set up at the venue facilitating for in-person interview by the recruiters. A large board was erected at the venue with details about the companies attending the Mela, job role at each company, educational qualification for the posts and number of vacancies at each company. Besides, several Skill Develop-ment Institutes attended the Mela to register candidates and help them to develop skills related to face an interview, speaking, interacting among various other skills.

MLA Ramdas, who spoke after inaugurating the day-long Mela by offering floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda, said that the job mela is open for candidates with SSLC, PUC, Diploma, any degree, ITI and any other similar qualifications. “The uniqueness in this Mela is that the Skill Development Institutes will impart skill training to candidates in need. Stalls have also been set up for these institutes apart from the companies. Candidates will be interviewed directly and appointment letters will be given on spot,” he said and added that by the end of the day about 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the Mela.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda and others were present.