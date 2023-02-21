Bengaluru-Mysuru happy travelling by e-bus

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s been over a month since Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched the first inter-city electric bus service in the State on a trial basis, on Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru route and the ridership is overwhelming.

Ever since the service was launched on Jan. 16, 2023, the occupancy in 43-seater capacity bus has been full on both the sides, till date.

According to an estimate, so far 3,000 passengers have travelled in this bus, filling the coffers of the State-owned Transport Corporation, as the fare of Rs. 300 is charged from KSRTC Satellite Bus Station, Bengaluru to KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand, Mysuru and vice-versa.

The green loving passengers are giving a thumbs up for this environmental friendly initiative, as the name ‘electric vehicle’ suggests — it is noise proof, with neither sound pollution nor environment pollution. The ride on this bus is also a feel good experience as it has AC, best of cushion seats and other facilities that all make for a comfortable journey.

For record, the bus departs Kempegowda Bus Stand also known as Majestic Bus Stand, Bengaluru, daily at 6.45 am and reaches Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand at 7.15 am. Later, the bus departs towards Mysuru at 7.45 am and arrives at KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road in Mysuru at 9.30 am, with the total timing of the journey being one hour and 45 minutes.

After dropping the passengers at KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand in the city, the bus will proceed towards KSRTC Depot in Bannimantap on Nelson Mandela Road, where the battery will be charged at the dedicated charging station. For one hour, 150 units of battery can be charged, totalling 500 units for three hours, and the bus can run up to 250 km, it is said. The return journey from Mysuru towards Bengaluru will start at 12.30 pm, from Suburban Bus Stand.

KSRTC Divisional Controller, Mysuru Division, R. Ashok said “The response for e-bus service on Bengaluru-Mysuru- Bengaluru route is encouraging, as the passengers can be seen waiting for the bus in Mysuru.”

Ambari Utsav

However to a query on soon-to-be launched Ambari Utsav sleeper coach buses in the premier segment of KSRTC, an official claiming anonymity feigned ignorance about the segment connecting Mysuru, but at the same time, didn’t rule out the possibilities (of operating ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses on Mysuru route).

‘Cesc nod for charging station soon’

If all goes according to the plan, the battery charging point at KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand in Mysuru will soon get a clearance from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc), Mysuru.

“Cesc clearance for the charging station is expected within a week”, said an officer preferring anonymity.

Though the charging point near Bengaluru bus section at KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand is ready, it remained non-functional awaiting clearance from Cesc authorities.