Transport Department bans use of mobile phone in ‘speaker mode’ while travelling in buses

November 13, 2021

Cell phone model conduct: Travellers must maintain etiquette or forfeit their tickets

Bengaluru: Following a series of complaints over the usage of mobile phones by the passengers while travelling, the State Government has banned putting mobile phones on the ‘speaker mode’ inside buses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said.

The KSRTC has also released a circular laying down the guidelines for the use of mobile phones by passengers with an objective to give relief to the fellow passengers and ensure smooth journey.

The circular dated Thursday (Nov. 11) stated, “In recent days passengers are using more and more cell phones. It is noticed that they are playing music, movies, news while travelling and putting their mobile on speaker mode.

“This is disturbing fellow passengers and loud noises are making the journey unpleasant. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is also lodged in the High Court of Karnataka in this connection,” said KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad.

The circular stated that playing mobiles on speaker mode to watch movies, songs, news and videos is against Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act 1989, Rule 94 (1) (V). The conductors are advised to create awareness among the passengers in this regard.

The conductors are advised to request the mobile user not to put mobile on speaker and tell him that it is disturbing others. If passengers continue to do so and violate the guideline, the driver or conductor can get the passenger out of the vehicle.

The guideline allows the conductor and driver to stop the bus until the passenger gets down. The ticket fare will also not be refunded to those passengers. The circular has also asked to submit an action taken report on the guidelines prescribed in it.

The State Transport Department has written to the KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to implement the rule. The order further states that once such a passenger is de-boarded, he/she cannot claim a refund on the bus fare.