Enough of Squabbling Officers…: Transferred

February 21, 2023

Bengaluru: Cracking a whip on two top women bureaucrats of the State — D. Roopa Moudgil, IPS and Rohini Sindhuri, IAS — who had indulged in public spat for the last couple of days, the State Government today transferred both the Officers, with immediate effect, without any posting.

Roopa Moudgil’s IAS husband Munish Moudgil, who was the Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Revenue Department, has also been shunted out, but has been posted as the Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Bengaluru.

The sudden development came a day after Chief Secretary to the State Government Vandita Sharma, IAS, summoned Rohini Sindhuri (Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department) to her office yesterday, on the directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sindhuri, who was closeted with the Chief Secretary for over 30 minutes, is said to have presented her side of the version in relation to the controversy.

It all began four days ago on Saturday (Feb. 18), when Roopa the IPS Officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (till she was transferred this afternoon) took to social media accusing Sindhuri (Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, till her transfer) of wrongdoings, releasing some of the personal photos of Sindhuri, only to trigger a storm. What seemed to have prompted Roopa was the news regarding another IAS Officer brokering a truce between Sindhuri and K.R. Nagar MLA Sa. Ra. Mahesh, that was aired on TV channels. Sindhuri, who had previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru for a brief period of nine months (between Sept. 2020 and June 2021), had a scuffle with MLA Mahesh, with both making allegations and counter allegations against each other, that had hit headlines for sometime.

Roopa, in a Facebook post on the same day (Feb. 18), had also levelled various charges against Sindhuri including corruption and sharing personal photos with other IAS Officers, questioning why no probe was conducted against her (Sindhuri).

As the mud-slinging intensified with Rohini Sindhuri, IAS, posting a “Get Well Soon” message on social media, mostly mocking at the mental condition of Roopa Moudgil, IPS, the State Government had to finally intervene to avoid further embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s businessman husband Sudheer Reddy, who came out in defence of his wife, blamed Roopa of resorting to mud-slinging as she was unable to digest the good works of Sindhuri, who is junior to her in service.

Prior to the development, Sindhuri stayed away from office today, indicating that she had been conveyed about her transfer as even Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also taken severe exception to the issue saying, “Enough is enough.”

Following officers have been transferred with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by James Tharakan, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (Services-1):

Munish Moudgil, IAS (KN:1998), Commissioner, Survey Settlement & Land Records, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Administrative Reforms), Bengaluru, vice Dr. Srivatsa Krishna, IAS, transferred.

Basavarajendra replaces Rohini Sindhuri

H. Basavarajendra, IAS (KN: 2012), Joint Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Bengaluru, vice Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, IAS, transferred.

C.N. Sreedhara, IAS (KN: 20I2), Additional Director, Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records, Revenue Department, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner, Survey Settlement & Land Records, Bengaluru, vice Munish Moudgil, IAS, transferred.

Bharathi replaces Roopa

D. Bharathi, IAS (KN: 2013), waiting for posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru, vice D. Roopa, IPS, transferred.