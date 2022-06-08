Half-cut bodies of two women recovered in Mandya fields

June 8, 2022

One body was found near Arakere and another between Bebi Betta and K. Bettahalli

Srirangapatna: Two incidents of grisly crime where semi-decomposed bodies of two women that have been cut from the torso have sent shockwaves in Mandya. The body parts from the hip were filled in big plastic bags and were discarded at two different places.

Both the bodies were recovered last evening in the fields. While one woman’s body was found in Pandavapura Town Police limits, the other was found at Arakere Police limits.

Passers-by and farmers noticed a plastic bag with two legs protruding from it at a canal amidst sugarcane fields on the route from Bebi Betta and K. Bettahalli. The canal brings water to the fields from Bebi Kere. Shocked by their discovery, they informed Pandavapura Police.

Police said that the estimated age of the woman could be from 30 to 35 years and was in a semi-naked state. Both the legs were tightly bound together. The other body that was found at the CDS canal in Arakere village under Srirangapatna Police limits too was found in a similar condition and even here, the estimated age of the woman is 30 to 35 years.

Police teams from Srirangapatna and Pandavapura searched nearby areas for the remaining parts of the body but in vain. The Police suspect that the murders could have taken place at a single location as the condition of their bodies looked similar.

The body parts would have been brought to Arakere and Pandavapura in a vehicle to be dumped in the fields, they added.

Police added that by doing this, the murderers would be trying to conceal the identity of the women and also were trying to destroy evidence. Senior Police have visited the spot and two cases have been registered.