Singer with a golden voice

June 8, 2022

Shree Krishna Gaana Sabha of Gokulam had arranged a fine music concert in memory of Prof. Y.T. Thathachari on the 21st of May. The young artiste was Vidwan Siva Ganesh from Madhurai.

Many senior musicians have groomed Siva Ganesh to become an excellent vocalist. Blessed with a golden voice, Siva Ganesh is a committed classical singer who follows the tradition laid down by his Gurus. A strong base of classicism, perfect shruthi alignment and a rich imaginative manodharma makes his singing attractive.

Siva Ganesh was accompanied by Vidushi C.V. Shruthi on the violin, Vidwan P.S. Shreedhar on the mridanga and Vidwan V.S. Ramesh on the morching. Siva Ganesh had planned this concert well with rare compositions and rare ragas. His enthusiastic singing maintained its brightness till the end.

He began the concert with a self composed Varna in Raga Kanakangi ‘Gananaatham’ set to Adi Taala . The presentation in two speeds was also decorated with a frill of Kalpana swaras. ‘Shree Jalandharamashrayamyaham’, a fine composition by Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar in raga Gambheera Naata was a majestic piece.

His full throated singing suits well for the vilamba kaala kruthis. He had chosen one more composer of Mysuru, K.Vasudevacharya. ‘Bhajanaseyaraada Shree Ramuni’ in Dharmavathi was enjoyable with a clear diction.

A rarely heard Kruthi ‘Nandabalam Bhajare’ by Bhadrachala Ramadasa in a rare Raga Bhujangini had a prelude of alapana. The perfect gamakas and the apt spirals made it more colourful.

Muthuswami Dixitar’s ‘Nanda Gopala’ in Yamunakalyani literally makes the listener visualise lovely Krishna on the banks of Yamuna. The beautiful raga Yamunakalyani enhances the mood. The fantastic rendering of Siva Ganesh undoubtedly did the magic.

The main raga of the day was Kharaharapriya. The enthusiastic alapana revealed all the subtle beauty of the raga. The perfect pace he opts for either alapana or Kruthi becomes the focal point of his rendering. He can balance both Madhyama kaala and Vilamba kaala equally well. He does not unnecessarily yield to speed. That is a plus point in his singing.

Tyagaraja’s ‘Nadachi nadachi’ was emotionally charged. Young Shruthi did not lag behind in contributing to the success of the Kutcheri. P.S. Shreedhar and senior percussionist V.S. Ramesh lended a strong support to the vocalist.

Kulasekhar Alwar’s Pasuram in Hamsanandi was soothing before a daasara Pada ‘Tirupathi Venkata Ramana’ by Purandara Dasa. The curtains came down with a Thillana in Hamir-kalyani by T.N. Seshagopalan.

By Dr. Rama V. Bennur