Hanuma Jayantyotsava celebration held in city

April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A colourful Hanuma Jayantyotsava organised by Karunada Vijayasene State Youth Wing was held yesterday in the city.

Five ‘Utsava Murthy’ of Lord Hanuman including a Panchaloha idol were the main attraction of the procession taken out from Maharaja College Grounds to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. While the huge Panchaloha Hanuman placed in an attractive mantap was taken in a Sarot, remaining idols were taken in tractors which were colourfully decorated. Many folk art troupes also took part in the procession.

The splendour of saffron flags with picture of Hanuman and the enthusiasm of the devotees created a vibrant ambience.

The idols of Hanuman in various postures, nadaswara, drum beats and various folk artiste troupes added cultural value which enthralled the devotees of Lord Hanuma.

Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra flagged off the procession by offering flowers to the idol. Actor Druva Sarja later accompanied the procession from Ramaswamy Circle till Patashala Circle.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, speaking to the press persons, lauded the arrangements made by the Vijayasene which is based at Bengaluru. He said, “The organisation has decided to organise Hanuma Jayanthi in every district of the State every year and they have started from Mysuru. They have also given fresh coat of paint to over 500 Government schools and are blending social and religious activities very well.”

Vijayasene Founding President H.N. Deepak, who too spoke, said that Lord Hanuma is known for loyalty, devotion and strength. “We need to unite the youth in all the districts and keep them away from all the undesirable activities and with this intention, we are organising programmes like Hanuma Jayanthi and want to do it in all the districts within the State in upcoming years. We have started the celebrations from Mysuru today after seeking blessings from Goddess Chamundeshwari,” he added.

Gundlupet MLA C.N. Niranjankumar, BJP leader Venkataramana Das, Corporator Pramila Bharath, Vijayasene State President R.S. Mahesh and other devotees were present during the celebrations.