Protestors mimic accident scene on Vinaya Marga

April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A protest was led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar recently seeking asphalting of Vinaya Marga in Siddarthanagar here.

Stating that there are many potholes in the area, Congress leaders and the residents of the area staged a protest by mimicking an accident scene.

The road is filled with a lot of potholes resulting in life and death situation for the pedestrians, elderly people, children, women and motorists. Some have even suffered injuries while negotiating the said road.

Urging for urgent restoration of the road by filling up all the potholes in the area, protesters claimed that several representations made to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on the deplorable condition of the road had fallen on deaf ears.

Former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Deputy Mayor Sridhar, Corporator Satyaraj, Block Congress President G. Somashekar, Co-operative Bank former Vice-President Rajeshwari, leaders Radhamani, Shiva Mallappa, Pradeep Kumar, Somu, Ravi, Prabhakar, Mahadevashetty, Ramesh, Nanjunda, Nandan, Shimsha Dinesh and others took part in the protest.