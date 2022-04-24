New Inspector for Vijayanagar, Saraswathipuram, Women’s Police

April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Six Police Inspectors serving in the city are among the 179 Police Inspectors across the State transferred by the Government in a major shake up on Saturday.

According to the transfer orders, Alanahalli Police Inspector B.S. Ravishankar has been posted to Vijayanagar Police Station. CEN Inspector Jayakumar was holding additional charge as Vijayanagar Inspector after H.N. Balakrishna was suspended last month following ACB raids on his residence and office.

V.D. Mamatha, who was serving at Bengaluru, has been posted as Women’s Police Station Inspector at Mysuru, replacing K. Jeevan, who has been transferred to Mangaluru as DCRE inspector.

C.M. Ravindra, who was serving in State Intelligence, has been posted as the new Saraswathipuram Police Inspector, while R. Jagadish who was serving at Mysuru CCB, has been transferred and posted as Halasuru Gate Police Inspector at Bengaluru.

In other transfers, C. Kirankumar who was serving at ACB in Chamarajanagar, has been posted as Gundlupet Circle Police Inspector and Y. Mudduraj, who was serving in CID, is appointed as Gundlupet Town Inspector.

Hunsur Town Inspector C.V. Ravi has been posted to Railway Police station at Mysuru, replacing L. Srinivas, who has been posted as the new Hunsur Town Police Inspector. H.R. Siddappa has been posted as Mandya Rural Police Inspector replacing Anandegowda, who has been transferred to State Intelligence, while Maddur Police Inspector B.R. Gowda has been transferred and posted to CCB at Bengaluru. Virajpet Circle Inspector D.S. Sridhar has been posted as Halagur Circle Inspector in Mandya district, while Gundlupet Circle Inspector M. Lakshmikanth has been transferred to State Intelligence.