Ex-Mayor bats for rebuilding Lansdowne, Devaraja Market buildings

April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has opined that it is better to rebuild Lansdowne and Devaraja Market building instead of keeping them as ruins. He was responding to the confusions prevailing around the buildings whether they are to be renovated or to be rebuilt again after demolishing the existing structures.

Sandesh Swamy said that Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings are heritage structures. The shops and stalls surrounding Devaraja Market have new sheets and roof covers which were built after the fire mishap. After the incident of a shop collapse on New Sayyaji Rao Road resulting in the death of a person in 2006-07, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had submitted a scientific proposal of renovating the heritage structure and providing parking and other facilities in a three-acre area in the middle of the market. The then MCC Officials led by the then MCC Commissioner Raiker inspected the site and proposed a project worth Rs. 30 crore which included a parking facility for 1,200 vehicles at the basement with 2,200 new shops in the ground and first floor.

Similarly, a proposal was also submitted to retain stone pillars and the existing ground floor of Lansdowne building, with a change in the roof top and rebuilding of first floor as per the old heritage design and elevation. But the plans were not implemented, Sandesh Swamy regretted.

Wondering how long we can retain the shops with sheet roofs which are housed inside the market, he observed that the collapsed portions must be rebuilt, otherwise Mysuru city will look like a ruined Hampi.